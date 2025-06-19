DT
PT
Delhi cops arrest 2 bike taxi riders for smuggling cannabis

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
The Delhi Police arrested two bike taxi riders for allegedly smuggling high-grade cannabis from West Bengal to the national capital, using an unusual modus operandi that involved concealing the contraband in luggage transported through the pantry cars of trains.

The accused, identified as Manju Husain and Rakib Miyan — both 24 years of age — were nabbed during a raid near the BSES office in Sector 18, Dwarka, on June 9. The police recovered 28.781 kg of cannabis hidden in their travel bags.

The duo worked as bike taxi riders in Noida. They were part of a larger interstate drug syndicate that had been moving large consignments of cannabis from Cooch Behar to Delhi-NCR, discreetly sending the parcels via pantry cars on long-distance trains.

