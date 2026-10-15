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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops assure NSUI of FIR within 24 hrs over ‘assault’ on its women members

Delhi cops assure NSUI of FIR within 24 hrs over ‘assault’ on its women members

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Newly appointed National Students’ Union of India President Vinod Jakhar (2nd-L), along with Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda and others, during the oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi, on Saturday . TRIBUNE PHOTO
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The Delhi Police have verbally assured the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) that an FIR will be registered within 24 hours over the alleged assault on its female members by police personnel, the student organisation said on Wednesday.

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar visited the Parliament Street police station to demand the registration of an FIR in the matter. The organisation said its delegation would return to the police station on Thursday if the FIR was not registered within the stipulated time.

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Jakhar said, “The alleged assault on our female members is a serious matter that cannot be brushed aside. Our members were raising their voices, and they deserve justice, not violence. The DCP has verbally assured us that an FIR will be registered within 24 hours. We are giving the police this time, but if the FIR is not registered, we will return to the police station tomorrow and continue our fight until accountability is ensured. The NSUI will not remain silent when the dignity and safety of our female members are at stake. We demand a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.”

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The organisation reiterated that it would pursue the matter through democratic and legal means until an FIR was registered and appropriate action taken against those responsible.

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