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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops bust Rs 7.36-cr cyber fraud network

Delhi cops bust Rs 7.36-cr cyber fraud network

2 bank managers among 6 held, Aadhaar, PAN, SIM cards, gold seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have arrested six people, including two bank managers, for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud through 37 mule bank accounts into which around Rs 7.36 crore was credited, officials said on Friday. The accounts were linked to 99 cybercrime complaints registered across the country.

The arrested persons include two bank employees, identified as Shobhit Aggarwal and Sushant Kumar, who were branch managers at two locations. However, the police said Aggarwal was among those arrested on October 18, while further investigation was underway.

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The investigation began after the police found that a suspected mule account at a bank branch in Tri Nagar had allegedly been opened without the account holder visiting the branch or applying for it. The addresses linked to two other suspected accounts at the same branch could not be verified. All three accounts were linked to cybercrime complaints, following which an FIR was registered on June 17.

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Further investigation led to the identification of Mayank Kapoor, alias Rinku (35), as an alleged operator of the mule accounts. He was arrested from Baba Haridas Nagar following technical surveillance and analysis of mobile numbers, email IDs, linked devices and email connectivity.

According to the police, Kapoor procured identity documents, photographs and SIM cards in the names of daily-wage labourers by approaching them on the pretext of arranging loans. The documents and photographs were allegedly collected through WhatsApp and used to open bank accounts without the actual account holders being present.

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The police alleged that Kapoor subsequently came into contact with Shobhit Aggarwal, branch manager at the Saraswati Vihar branch, who introduced him to Sushant Kumar, branch manager at the Tri Nagar branch. With the alleged assistance of bank officials and sales staff, accounts were opened using fraudulently obtained KYC documents and forged signatures.

The accounts were allegedly used to receive proceeds from cyber fraud. A portion of the money was reportedly paid to the banker involved, while the remaining amount was converted into cryptocurrency, specifically USDT (Tether), using Trust Wallet, the police said.

The investigation identified around 17 suspected mule accounts at the Saraswati Vihar branch and 20 at the Tri Nagar branch. The police also alleged that sales team members Manoj, Ankur, Fatma and Pankaj processed the accounts, which were subsequently approved by the branch managers.

Aggarwal, Manoj, Ankur, Fatma and Pankaj were arrested on October 18, while Kapoor was arrested separately during the investigation.

The police recovered seven mobile phones, a laptop, seven cheque books, seven debit cards, 11 SIM cards, Rs 60,000 in cash and around 150 grams of gold jewellery from Kapoor’s hideout. They also seized 63 Aadhaar cards, 60 PAN cards and 55 passport-size photographs belonging to different individuals, which were allegedly intended for opening bank accounts. Further investigation is underway.

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