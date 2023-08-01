Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

PTI

New Delhi, July 31

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fake call centre and arrested 18 people for allegedly duping American citizens on the pretext of providing customer support, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the accused used to scare their targets by saying child pornography content had been downloaded in their systems, which is considered a serious offence in the US. Subsequently, they demanded money to settle the issue and save them, the officials added.

A tip-off was received regarding an illegal international call centre in the Vasant Kunj area where citizens of the US were being cheated on the pretext of providing technical support.

A team led by DCP Amit Goel conducted a raid on the call centre. Fourteen tele-callers were found there. Recordings of customers along with scripts of conversation were found in laptops, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The police have arrested three other people involved in the operation, all residents of Jalandhar.