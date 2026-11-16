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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops bust ‘family-run’ interstate heroin cartel

Delhi cops bust ‘family-run’ interstate heroin cartel

6 arrested, contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a “family-run” interstate heroin trafficking network, arresting six persons and seizing 2.25 kg of the contraband worth around Rs 5 crore.

The operation began on September 11 following a tip-off that a man, identified as Rohit Divakar, his wife and brother were transporting heroin on two-wheelers from Signature Bridge towards Khajuri Khas.

The three were intercepted on Wazirabad Road, and more than 2 kg of heroin was recovered from a backpack on Vishal Divakar, Rohit’s brother, the police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered in this regard at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the trio was arrested.

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During investigation, the police arrested the alleged receiver, Afroj Ali, from Roorkee in Uttarakhand on September 15. Another 104 grams of heroin was recovered from his apartment in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The police subsequently arrested Chirag (23), a resident of Khyala, on September 25. Another 140 grams of heroin was recovered from an alleged hideout in Burari. Chirag is accused in two previous NDPS cases and was out on interim bail, the police said.

The sixth accused, Gaurav, was arrested from Ghaziabad on November 10, with the police seizing Rs 36,000 of suspected drug money and a Mahindra Thar allegedly purchased with proceeds of narcotics trade.

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The recovery includes heroin worth Rs 5 crore, Rs 73,400 in cash, two Mahindra Thar SUVs, two motorcycles, a scooty and five mobile phones.

Investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining suppliers and associates, trace the financial trail and dismantle the entire chain, the police said.

This case is the first FIR registered at the newly notified police station of the ANTF, which became operational on September 10, they said.

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