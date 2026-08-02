Delhi cops bust interstate drug trafficking network

Two Nigerian women were arrested with over 2 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 20 crore after the Railway Unit of the Delhi Police busted an alleged interstate drug trafficking network operating between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The arrests were made during a joint anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Special Staff of the Railway Unit and police personnel deployed at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on July 31.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Chikanso James (43) and Happiness Okoye (41), both Nigerian nationals.

Advertisement

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) B Bharat Reddy, police teams had intensified surveillance at vulnerable locations, including major railway stations, to intercept suspected drug traffickers.

During patrolling at Platform No. 1 of the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the police noticed the two women carrying luggage and behaving suspiciously.

Advertisement

During the search of the women, the police recovered 11 packets containing over 2 kg of cocaine from one of the accused. The contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market.

Calling it a major success, the DCP said the seizure disrupted an alleged interstate supply chain operating between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, preventing a large quantity of cocaine from reaching the illegal market.

During interrogation, Chikanso James allegedly disclosed that the cocaine had been collected from Vikaspuri in west Delhi.

The police said investigations were on to trace the financial trail and establish the backward and forward linkages of the network to identify other members of the interstate narcotics syndicate.

Investigators are also probing whether the two women were acting merely as couriers or were directly involved in an organised drug distribution network spanning Mumbai, Delhi and other states.

The passports of both accused have been seized. While Happiness Okoye has been remanded to judicial custody, further investigation in the case is underway.