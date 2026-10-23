Delhi cops bust interstate heroin supply, manufacturing network

The Delhi Police busted an interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network spanning Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, arresting seven accused and recovering 8.128 kg of heroin worth around Rs 60 crore in the international market.

The Special Staff of Rohini district also seized Rs 12.81 lakh in cash, three SUVs and a motorcycle. The police recovered chemicals, equipment and other materials allegedly used to manufacture heroin from an illicit facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the police, the investigation uncovered links across the supply chain, from the alleged cultivation of opium poppy in Jharkhand and the supply of raw opium to the manufacturing of heroin in Uttar Pradesh and its distribution in Delhi-NCR.

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The operation began on September 16, when a team intercepted a car in Sector 32, Begumpur, and arrested Laxman Hooda, who had allegedly arrived to deliver heroin. The police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh from the vehicle.

The next day, the alleged source supplier, Anil alias Bhola, was arrested from Sonipat, Haryana. The police recovered 501 grams of heroin from his vehicle. Anil has 12 previous cases registered against him, the police said.

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He was earlier arrested in an NDPS case registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station in 2025 but allegedly failed to surrender after being granted interim bail. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Further investigation, aided by technical surveillance and human intelligence, led the police to a suspected heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, on October 4. The police arrested Bablu and recovered 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin.

The raid also yielded 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, a gas cylinder, a mixer grinder, a tub, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, a wooden basket and other materials allegedly used in the manufacturing process.

Based on information provided by Bablu, the police traced and arrested Ruksar Ali, alias Raju, the alleged main supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

On October 6, the police arrested Ajaj Ahmed from Bareilly. He allegedly supplied crude opium to Ruksar Ali. The police said 501 grams of heroin and a motorcycle were recovered from him.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Mohammad Azhar from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on October 16. He allegedly supplied heroin and crude opium to Ajaj Ahmed. The police recovered 551 grams of heroin, Rs 9.81 lakh in cash and a SUV from him.

On October 18, the police arrested Prakash Kumar from Jharkhand’s Chatra district, a Naxalite-affected area. He allegedly supplied raw opium to other accused and was involved in the illegal cultivation of opium poppy on his agricultural land, the police said.

The police said the arrests had exposed an interstate network involving alleged suppliers of raw opium, a heroin manufacturing facility and distributors operating across multiple states. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish the full extent of the network and its operations.