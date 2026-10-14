Delhi cops crack down on ‘fake news’ during protests

Over 500 posts were taken down and at least four FIRs were registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police against social media handles for allegedly spreading false news and narratives during the protests in the national capital, officials said.

As per the police sources, anti-India sentiments were being propagated through social media platforms from across the border, with several Pakistani social media accounts allegedly becoming active to circulate misleading information and create confusion among people.

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The sources further said on October 10, during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, several Pakistani social media handles had circulated false reports claiming that multiple people had died during the protests.

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The posts were reportedly intended to spread misinformation and create panic amid the prevailing situation.

Some users operating from Pakistan were also allegedly using Indian names to circulate fake videos and misleading news, making their posts appear to originate from within the country in an attempt to spread rumours and mislead the public.

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Additionally, sources said approximately 500 social media posts had been taken down so far for allegedly spreading rumours or attempting to create unrest among people.

The action is part of the ongoing efforts to monitor online platforms and curb the circulation of misleading content that could potentially disturb public order.