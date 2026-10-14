DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi cops crack down on ‘fake news’ during protests

Delhi cops crack down on ‘fake news’ during protests

Register 4 FIRs against social media handles, take down over 500 posts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Over 500 posts were taken down and at least four FIRs were registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police against social media handles for allegedly spreading false news and narratives during the protests in the national capital, officials said.

As per the police sources, anti-India sentiments were being propagated through social media platforms from across the border, with several Pakistani social media accounts allegedly becoming active to circulate misleading information and create confusion among people.

Advertisement

The sources further said on October 10, during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, several Pakistani social media handles had circulated false reports claiming that multiple people had died during the protests.

Advertisement

The posts were reportedly intended to spread misinformation and create panic amid the prevailing situation.

Some users operating from Pakistan were also allegedly using Indian names to circulate fake videos and misleading news, making their posts appear to originate from within the country in an attempt to spread rumours and mislead the public.

Advertisement

Additionally, sources said approximately 500 social media posts had been taken down so far for allegedly spreading rumours or attempting to create unrest among people.

The action is part of the ongoing efforts to monitor online platforms and curb the circulation of misleading content that could potentially disturb public order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts