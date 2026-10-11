Delhi cops entered gurdwara bare-headed, wearing shoes, claims Punjab Speaker

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan claimed that Delhi Police personnel entered Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib bare-headed and wearing shoes during the CJP protest today, violating the sanctity of the holy shrine.

“A shameful act by the Delhi Police under the Modi government to detain young people raising their voices against vote-chori,” he said.

Advertisement

Senior AAP leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, “Just as the Congress inflicted immense suffering on the Sikh community through Operation Bluestar in 1984, does the BJP now want to violate the sanctity of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib Ji in Delhi in a similar manner? We will not tolerate politics that inflicts such deep wounds on the Sikh community.”

Advertisement

Similarly, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said all had maintained silence over the Delhi Police violating the gurdwara maryada. AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia stated, “What is this? Delhi Police inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara?”

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday defended its position in the controversy. According to DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, the protesters were initially allowed to stay at Bangla Sahib under the Sikh principles of “sharan” (asylum) and “sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all). They were also provided langar to protect them from a possible police crackdown. “We offered them shelter, not a political shield. When they transformed the premises into a venue for political protest, they lost the sympathy and support of the gurdwara management,” Kehlon said.