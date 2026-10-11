DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi cops entered gurdwara bare-headed, wearing shoes, claims Punjab Speaker

Delhi cops entered gurdwara bare-headed, wearing shoes, claims Punjab Speaker

Says they violated sanctity of holy shrine

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel deployed near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara area amid the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan claimed that Delhi Police personnel entered Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib bare-headed and wearing shoes during the CJP protest today, violating the sanctity of the holy shrine.

“A shameful act by the Delhi Police under the Modi government to detain young people raising their voices against vote-chori,” he said.

Advertisement

Senior AAP leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, “Just as the Congress inflicted immense suffering on the Sikh community through Operation Bluestar in 1984, does the BJP now want to violate the sanctity of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib Ji in Delhi in a similar manner? We will not tolerate politics that inflicts such deep wounds on the Sikh community.”

Advertisement

Similarly, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said all had maintained silence over the Delhi Police violating the gurdwara maryada. AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia stated, “What is this? Delhi Police inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara?”

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday defended its position in the controversy. According to DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, the protesters were initially allowed to stay at Bangla Sahib under the Sikh principles of “sharan” (asylum) and “sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all). They were also provided langar to protect them from a possible police crackdown. “We offered them shelter, not a political shield. When they transformed the premises into a venue for political protest, they lost the sympathy and support of the gurdwara management,” Kehlon said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts