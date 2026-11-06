Delhi: Cops file chargesheet against six accused

A chargesheet against six persons was filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the September 6 building collapse in the Satya Niketan area of south Delhi close to Delhi University’s south campus which claimed seven lives.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct during construction or repair work, endangering human life, causing injuries and damaging property. Those named in the chargesheet are Hari Ram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar, Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi. The PG building came crashing down while repair work was under way on its ground floor and construction-related activity was being carried out in the basement.