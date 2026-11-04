Delhi cops flag work-related stress

Stretched to limits by long-drawn agitations which took place during the whole of October by the Congress-led INDIA bloc and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against alleged vote theft, preceded by the July protests against NEET paper leak, Delhi Police personnel have complained to their superiors about stretched duty hours, cancellation of leaves and work-related stress due to prolonged deployments, according to intelligence inputs.

The personnel are learnt to have told senior Delhi Police officials to convey their grievances to the home ministry via the Commissioner's office, and as per intelligence sources, the Centre plans to set up a committee comprising of Delhi Police as well as union home ministry officials to address these mental health issues being faced by its personnel.

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There is a likelihood of counsellors from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and other institutions being brought in to provide counselling sessions to the police personnel, the inputs indicate.

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The suspension of Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashistha on Tuesday for protesting outside Delhi Police headquarters is also being highlighted as an example of growing discontent within the force, sources said.

The stress and disgruntlement, according to intelligence inputs, had been building up among the lower ranked personnel of the national capital's police force since quite some time and glimpses of it were witnessed during the July 20 anti-NEET protests, when incidents of insubordination and excessive use of force were witnessed during crackdown against protestors by police and security personnel.

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The prevailing situation within the force got amplified on November 2, when around a 100-odd cops including women officers gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters to protest against the transfer of two policemen following a confrontation between police and lawyers at the Shahdara police station last month.

Holding placards and posters, the protesting police personnel had demanded that the ACP in question and the SHO be reinstated to their previous postings.

The ACP however got suspended on Tuesday as per orders issued by the union home ministry.

Intelligence inputs further indicated that the lower ranked personnel have specially flagged long duty hours, lack of leaves, inadequate rest and continued deployment, especially since the past few months, as key reasons behind the growing stress.

They have said to have told their superiors during internal meetings, that on most of the occasions the protests die down either due to police action or temporary solutions, which lead to further agitations after short intervals. Due to this the continuous deployment for long hours is taking a toll on their mental and physical health, the police personnel are said to have indicated during such interactions.

Intelligence sources informed that these lower ranked personnel have urged top officials to convey to the government to find lasting solutions to vexed issues, so that frequency of protests and agitations comes down.

A senior police personnel on condition of anonymity told this newspaper that after the July and October crackdowns against protests related to NEET paper leak and alleged vote theft, the image of police has taken a beating as videos of excesses against protestors got widely circulated through social media, especially after the alleged pellet gun firing incident on July 20.

This too has affected the morale of the force, the official said.