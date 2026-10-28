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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops give conditional clearance to Cong rally

Delhi cops give conditional clearance to Cong rally

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to several conditions, following the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites.

The police said the NOC for booking Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3, with the rally scheduled for November 1, remained valid, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with the prescribed conditions.

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The organisers have been directed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations governing such events and make adequate arrangements to manage the crowd. They must also ensure that no untoward incident or violence takes place during the rally.

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The conditions require CCTV cameras to be installed at the entry and exit gates, on the stage and other important locations at the venue.

The organisers must also arrange an adequate number of water tankers and toilets for participants and deploy sufficient volunteers to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally. The volunteers must wear uniforms or badges to make their identification easier.

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The police have also made it clear that the rally’s scheduled duration cannot be extended under any circumstances. The organisers will have to comply with these and other stipulated conditions, failing which the permission may be cancelled.

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