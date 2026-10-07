Delhi: Cops give self-defence training to NCC cadets

Over 500 NCC cadets underwent a six-day self-defence training programme organised by the Special Police Unit for Women & Children (SPUWAC), Delhi Police, with the aim of enhancing their safety, confidence, awareness and self-reliance.

The training programme was held from October 1 to 6 at the NCC Headquarters C, NCC Building, B-6, Safdarjung Enclave. A team of three SPUWAC personnel conducted the training.

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During the programme, the cadets were taught practical self-defence techniques and trained to respond effectively during emergency situations. The sessions also focused on preventive measures, situational awareness, personal safety and appropriate responses in challenging circumstances.

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The cadets were sensitised to the importance of remaining alert and adopting a safety-oriented approach in their daily lives.

At the closing ceremony, the participating cadets demonstrated the self-defence techniques they had learnt during the programme, reflecting their confidence and preparedness.