Delhi: Cops' kin attend awareness programme on liver health

Delhi: Cops' kin attend awareness programme on liver health

A health awareness session on ‘Healthy liver, healthy life’ was held at the Police Headquarters on Thursday. Organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), the session was aimed at promoting awareness about liver health and was attended by over...
Our Correspondent
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
A health awareness session on ‘Healthy liver, healthy life’ was held at the Police Headquarters on Thursday. Organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), the session was aimed at promoting awareness about liver health and was attended by over 430 police family members in person, while many more joined virtually via PFWS’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora graced the event as the chief guest. The session was held under the guidance of Ritu Arora, president of PFWS, whose consistent efforts in spearheading welfare initiatives for police families have garnered widespread appreciation. Senior officers of the Delhi Police, along with PFWS functionaries and team leaders, were also present at the event.

Renowned liver specialist, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, was the keynote speaker for the session. Drawing from his extensive medical experience, Dr Sarin shed light on the pivotal role the liver plays in maintaining overall health. He discussed various liver-related ailments, including hepatitis, fatty liver, cirrhosis and liver failure, and offered practical advice on prevention, early detection and management of these conditions.

Highlighting the impact of stressful and irregular lifestyles, especially among police personnel, Dr Sarin emphasised the importance of regular health check-ups, a balanced diet and healthy living habits. His presentation encouraged the audience to adopt a proactive approach toward liver care and overall wellness.

The session saw active participation, with attendees engaging in a Q&A segment to clarify doubts and seek expert advice.

The initiative was widely appreciated for its focus on preventive healthcare and the well-being of police families.

