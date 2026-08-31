Delhi cops nab 193 in 72-hour crackdown under ‘Op Chakra’

The Delhi Police arrested 193 people and registered 154 cases during a 72-hour crackdown against criminals under 'Operation Chakra' in North district, officials said on Sunday.

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The operation was conducted from August 24 to 27 under the supervision of DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt and the leadership of Additional DCP-I Pukhraj Kamal Gupta and Additional DCP-II Ram Dulesh Meena.

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During the drive, teams from different police stations and units carried out extensive checking, patrolling and searches at strategic locations across the district. The operation targeted drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal arms carriers and gamblers.

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According to the police, 63 people were arrested under the Excise Act, while 10,122 bottles of illicit liquor and a car were seized. The police said the liquor was being transported from adjoining states for illegal distribution in local areas.

As many as 21 people were arrested under the NDPS Act. The police recovered 1.975 kg of ganja, 39.2 grams of heroin, 544 grams of charas, 240 buprenorphine tablets and 500 Avil injections.

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The crackdown on illegal weapons led to the arrest of 22 people, with the police recovering 22 knives, three country-made pistols and two live cartridges.

The police arrested 87 people in gambling-related cases and seized Rs 1.69 lakh, two mobile phones and playing cards. They registered 50 cases under the Gambling Act. The police also recovered four stolen two-wheelers during the operation.

The police said the drive involved intelligence-led surveillance, coordination among different units, extensive searches and checking, and strict enforcement against criminal activities.