DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi cops nab 193 in 72-hour crackdown under ‘Op Chakra’

Delhi cops nab 193 in 72-hour crackdown under ‘Op Chakra’

Register 154 cases, seize illicit liquor, drugs, illegal arms

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police arrested 193 people and registered 154 cases during a 72-hour crackdown against criminals under 'Operation Chakra' in North district, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The operation was conducted from August 24 to 27 under the supervision of DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt and the leadership of Additional DCP-I Pukhraj Kamal Gupta and Additional DCP-II Ram Dulesh Meena.

Advertisement

During the drive, teams from different police stations and units carried out extensive checking, patrolling and searches at strategic locations across the district. The operation targeted drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal arms carriers and gamblers.

Advertisement

According to the police, 63 people were arrested under the Excise Act, while 10,122 bottles of illicit liquor and a car were seized. The police said the liquor was being transported from adjoining states for illegal distribution in local areas.

As many as 21 people were arrested under the NDPS Act. The police recovered 1.975 kg of ganja, 39.2 grams of heroin, 544 grams of charas, 240 buprenorphine tablets and 500 Avil injections.

Advertisement

The crackdown on illegal weapons led to the arrest of 22 people, with the police recovering 22 knives, three country-made pistols and two live cartridges.

The police arrested 87 people in gambling-related cases and seized Rs 1.69 lakh, two mobile phones and playing cards. They registered 50 cases under the Gambling Act. The police also recovered four stolen two-wheelers during the operation.

The police said the drive involved intelligence-led surveillance, coordination among different units, extensive searches and checking, and strict enforcement against criminal activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts