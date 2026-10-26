DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi cops nab 2 for operating mule account in Rs 2.10-cr digital arrest fraud

Delhi cops nab 2 for operating mule account in Rs 2.10-cr digital arrest fraud

Four mobile phones, six debit cards, 10 cheque books recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in operating a mule bank account that received Rs 98,592 of the proceeds of a Rs 2.10-crore cyber fraud carried out through a so-called digital arrest scam, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Sonu Khan (36), a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Arjun Chaudhary (38), a resident of Shahdara, were arrested by the Cyber police station of North-East district. The police recovered four mobile phones, six debit cards and 10 chequebooks from them.

Advertisement

According to the police, the investigation began after a complaint filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was shortlisted for verification. The inquiry revealed that a suspected mule bank account operating in Yamuna Vihar had received Rs 98,592 on October 12.

Advertisement

An examination of the bank transactions showed that Rs 49,000 had been withdrawn the same day, while the remaining amount was withdrawn through a cheque. The police subsequently traced the transactions to an e-FIR registered at the Special Cell’s IFSO unit on October 15 in connection with a digital arrest fraud.

The case was registered on the complaint of a Janakpuri resident who alleged that cyber fraudsters had cheated him of approximately Rs 2.10 crore.

Advertisement

During the investigation, a police team traced Khan to Gali No. 13, near Durga Mandir in Ashok Nagar, on October 23. He was allegedly operating a shop dealing in disposable items when the police apprehended him. Three mobile phones, 10 chequebooks and six debit cards belonging to different banks were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Khan allegedly told investigators that he was working for Chaudhary, who had helped him establish the shop. In return for the financial assistance, Chaudhary allegedly obtained control over Khan’s bank accounts, which were subsequently used in transactions under investigation, the police said.

Acting on the information gathered during the probe, the police apprehended Chaudhary and recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

Both men have been arrested, and the police are investigating their alleged roles in procuring, controlling and using the bank accounts linked to the fraudulent transactions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts