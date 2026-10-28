Delhi cops recover 185 stolen vehicles in 72-hour drive

The Delhi Police recovered 185 stolen vehicles and arrested 44 persons during a 72-hour special drive under Operation Chakra 2.0, registering a nearly 59 per cent increase in recoveries compared with the operation’s first edition, officials said on Tuesday.

The drive, conducted across West district resulted in the recovery of 182 two-wheelers, including 117 scooters and 65 motorcycles, of which 17 were high-speed motorcycles. The police also recovered one three-wheeler and two four-wheelers.

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Of the 185 recovered vehicles, 91 were linked to cases registered in West district, while the remaining 94 pertained to other districts, highlighting the operation’s reach beyond the district’s jurisdiction.

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The police made 46 arrest entries involving 44 persons, as two accused, one each in cases handled by the Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri police stations, were arrested twice. Among those arrested were 10 bad characters (BCs), accounting for 12 BC-related arrest entries.

The Operation Chakra 2.0 recorded a significant improvement over its first edition, which had resulted in the recovery of 116 stolen vehicles, including 113 two-wheelers, during a similar 72-hour period. The latest drive resulted in 69 additional vehicle recoveries, marking an increase of approximately 59 per cent in overall recoveries and 61 per cent in two-wheeler recoveries.

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The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) led the unit-wise recovery tally with 27 vehicles, followed by the Khyala police station with 21. The Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar police stations recovered 17 vehicles each, while the Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden police stations recovered 15 each.

The Kirti Nagar and Vikaspuri police stations recovered 12 vehicles each, while the Special Staff recovered 11. The Hari Nagar police station accounted for eight recoveries, Janakpuri for seven and Mayapuri, Naraina and Inderpuri for six each. The Anti-Narcotics Unit recovered five vehicles.

The operation also targeted repeat offenders with extensive criminal histories. Sumit, arrested by the Special Staff, has 38 previous criminal involvements, according to the police. Dinesh Lalu, a bad character arrested by the Janakpuri police, has 33 previous involvements, while Sudhir alias Sonu, arrested by the Tilak Nagar police, has 30 involvements.

Other accused with multiple previous involvements included Kasim, alias Wasim, a bad character arrested by the Punjabi Bagh police, with 28 cases; Jatin, alias Bhokla, arrested by the Tilak Nagar police, with 23; and Akshay, arrested by the Vikaspuri police, with more than 20 cases.