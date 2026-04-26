The Delhi Police on Saturday recreated the crime scene at the southeast Delhi residence where the alleged rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer took place on April 22.

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The police have also conducted a potency test as part of the rape investigation, according to sources.

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As part of the ongoing investigation, crime and forensic teams spent several hours inside the house analysing how the incident unfolded. The premises have been sealed, with heavy security deployed in the area. Investigators have recovered the victim’s stolen iPhone from a nearby park.

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The victim, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, was attacked at her home in the Kailash Hills area on Wednesday morning. The police said Meena used his prior employment as a domestic help at the victim’s residence to gain access, exploiting his familiarity with the house layout and entry points.

He went to the rooftop study room where the victim was studying, attacked her with a heavy object, raped her, and later strangled her. The accused then forced her downstairs to unlock a biometric locker using her fingers before stealing cash and valuables.

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The post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and noted multiple injuries, including a fractured nasal bone, indicating a violent struggle.

After the crime, the accused allegedly changed his clothes and footwear before heading to the Palam railway station to board a train to Rewari. When he failed to board the train, he checked into a hotel in Dwarka, where he was later arrested. The police recovered over Rs 1 lakh in cash and stolen jewellery from his possession.

As part of the investigation, the police took him to the Palam railway station and plan to revisit the Dwarka hotel where he briefly stayed before being arrested.

Preliminary investigation have also revealed that Meena was known for aggressive behaviour in his native village in Rajasthan. Police sources said Meena and his father were known locally for such conduct, adding that his father is reportedly an alcoholic.

Investigators also found that Meena was addicted to online gaming and betting, including card games such as ‘teen patti’, and had incurred losses exceeding Rs 7 lakh in recent months, leading to mounting debts.

Meena, who had been employed as a domestic help at the house, was fired over financial misconduct. He returned to his native village and told his parents that he had left the job. He never told his parents that he was sacked.

Officials involved in the interrogation described the accused as unusually calm and largely remorseless. He reportedly told investigators that the incident occurred in a fit of rage and linked his actions to his need for money.

The authorities are planning a detailed psychological assessment to evaluate his mental state, behavioural patterns and potential indicators of disorders such as antisocial personality traits. This profiling is expected to help determine whether the crime was premeditated and help reconstruct events.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the mobile phone of the accused, which he allegedly pawned for Rs 20,000. The police believe if the phone is found, it could provide crucial leads, including contacts and digital activity. The police are also examining his social media profiles and chats.