Delhi cops register 3 FIRs over protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police registered at least three FIRs over Friday’s protests during which student organisations, political parties and civil society activists attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Two FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, a senior police officer said.

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No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs. However, the complaints contain details of organisers and organisations that had proposed or participated in the demonstrations, the officer said.

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The protesters had sought Kumar’s resignation over allegations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission’s response to the allegations has not been detailed in the FIRs.

The police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders imposed across New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The restrictions, issued ahead of the proposed protest, prohibited gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, slogan shouting and speeches without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and similar articles was also prohibited.

The police had publicly notified the restrictions nearly three hours before the proposed protest on Friday morning and warned that violations would invite action under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable provisions.

Under Section 223, disobedience of such an order is punishable with imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both. If the violation causes or is likely to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or leads or is likely to lead to a riot or affray, the punishment can extend to one year, with a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

Section 163 remains in force

In anticipation of protests called by opposition and student outfits, Section 163 of the BNSS is still imposed in New Delhi district, restricting the gatherings. According to an order issued by the police, Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, is in force in New Delhi district to ensure public safety, public order and smooth traffic movement.

The police also clarified that no permission had been granted for any protest. Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed in the area along with Delhi Police personnel and barricading has also been done in areas near Jantar Mantar.