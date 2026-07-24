Delhi cops register FIR after 2 ACPs suffer injuries in stone-pelting

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had registered an FIR after two Assistant Commissioners of Police - ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat, and ACP (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash - sustained multiple injuries after an alleged stone-pelting incident near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

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Moreover, as the investigation into Monday’s violence deepens, multiple teams, including those from the Crime Branch and Special Cell, are using CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to identify those allegedly involved in the violence.

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Sources said the Counter Intelligence Unit is carrying out fingerprint analysis of the vandalised property to identify the miscreants.

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According to a statement issued by RML Hospital, ACP Bhagat was brought to the Emergency Department following the incident. During examination, doctors found multiple bruises on his upper and lower limbs, as well as on his shoulder. He was also found to have swelling in the parieto-occipital region at the back of the head.

The ACP reportedly informed doctors that he had experienced bleeding from the ear and vomiting following the incident.

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The hospital said Bhagat was evaluated by the Department of Surgery and was provided necessary medical care. After the required medical evaluation, the officer expressed his wish to continue further treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

“He was discharged from RML Hospital on request after the required medical evaluation,” the hospital said.

Among the injured was inspector Nand Kishore Singh, who recounted the attack in detail. He said he was reporting for night duty and had parked his vehicle before proceeding on foot towards his deployment point near Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the violence broke out around 8.30 pm near Tolstoy Marg, where some miscreants allegedly attacked security personnel by hurling stones and bottles. ACP Bhagat was injured during the clashes and rushed to RML Hospital by senior police officers.

On the same day, ACP Prakash also sustained injuries on his forehead in the alleged stone-pelting incident. He was also rushed to RML Hospital where he was administered first aid.

Earlier in the night, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O Zone-I) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, visited RML Hospital to meet the police personnel who had sustained serious injuries during the protests on July 22.

480 Pak-based social media handles blocked

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have identified and blocked 480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. The police said these accounts had also spread misinformation during the “Operation Sindoor”. The police urged the youth to remain cautious of such foreign-backed social media accounts spreading rumours to mislead the public.