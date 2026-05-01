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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops secure conviction in POCSO case within weeks

Delhi cops secure conviction in POCSO case within weeks

Accused gets 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10,000

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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In a swift investigation leading to a speedy conviction, the Nihal Vihar police station here secured a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for a 25-year-old man convicted in a POCSO Act case involving an 11-year-old girl in outer Delhi, official said on Monday.

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According to the police, the incident took place on April 3 around 9 pm, when the minor girl was allegedly molested while playing outside her residence in the Nihal Vihar area. The accused, who was reportedly sitting near the victim’s house, allegedly assaulted the child before fleeing the spot.

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Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act at the Nihal Vihar police station. An investigation was immediately launched considering the sensitivity of the case.

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During the probe, the police scanned and analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the locality. Through technical surveillance and local verification, the accused was identified as Dharmender, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, who had been living in Laxmi Park, Nihal Vihar, for nearly one and a half years and worked as a vegetable vendor.

The police said strong evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, was collected during the probe. The accused was subsequently traced and arrested. Demonstrating speedy investigation, the Delhi Police completed the probe and filed the chargesheet within just 18 days of the registration of the FIR.

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The trial was conducted on a day-to-day basis, with the police ensuring the presence of witnesses throughout the proceedings. Relying on consistent witness testimonies and corroborative CCTV evidence, the court concluded the trial within 14 days.

On May 8, 2026, the court sentenced the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The police said the conviction reflects its “zero tolerance” policy towards crimes against women and children and reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely justice for victims.

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