Delhi cops seek non-bailable warrants against Shahbaz, Ansari in UAPA case

The Delhi Police moved the Rouse Avenue Court seeking issuance of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), involving alleged illegal arms supply and extortion.

The application was placed before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which directed that it be tagged with the main case file and placed before the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ), Rouse Avenue Court, on October 5 for consideration and transfer to a court of competent jurisdiction.

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“Let this application be also tagged along with the said main case and be sent to the court of Learned Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue Court for October 5, 2026,” the court said in its order.

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The development comes in a case in which Delhi Police had arrested Deepak Nanda, also known as Deepak Khatri, and Rishabh Kapoor. Khatri had claimed to be the legal representative of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

A separate case was subsequently registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police after allegations that Khatri’s law degree was forged, following a complaint by a university.

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Special NIA Judge Anu Grover Baliga extended the judicial custody of Khatri and Kapoor till October 29. The judge, however, recused herself from further hearings in the matter citing personal reasons and directed that the main case file be placed before the PDSJ.

Since then, PDSJ Dinesh Bhatt has been elevated to the Delhi High Court, while Judge Baliga is currently officiating as PDSJ.

Earlier, on September 5, the Rouse Avenue Court had remanded Khatri and Kapoor to judicial custody after police interrogation. The court noted that the investigation was still underway and that oral testimonies and electronic data collected during the probe indicated the alleged involvement of the accused.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma, while dealing with the defence submissions, had observed, “At this stage, I find that for the purpose of completion of investigation, further judicial custody of accused persons is required.” The court had also taken into account the contents of previous orders under which the accused had been sent to police custody.

The Delhi Police had earlier sought custodial interrogation of Khatri on August 26, stating that investigators needed to analyse around 100 GB of data extracted from the phone of one of the accused. The police also referred to questioning by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Khatri had been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 25 after a lookout circular was issued against him.