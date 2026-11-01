Delhi cops seek polygraph test of woman accused in Rs 2-cr carbon credit fraud

The Delhi Police have sought permission to conduct a polygraph test of a woman accused in an alleged Rs 2-crore carbon credit fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the special cell unit, which is investigating the case, has approached the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, to conduct a polygraph test on accused Sapna Nijhawan, subject to her consent.

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As per sources, the private firm, RICPL, has alleged that it invested Rs 2 crore with Finbird Technology Pvt Ltd (Sustaniam) on April 16, 2024, against a promised return of Rs 3.34 crore within two months.

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“The firm alleged that the accused failed to honour the agreement and fabricated or spoofed the complainant’s email communications using Ekmei.cz,” the source said.

The source further alleged that the accused impersonated the complainant, used fake credentials to change the firm’s registered email ID on the Evident Global portal and unauthorisedly transferred its carbon credits to NBCC.

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An FIR was subsequently registered at the Special Cell police station on May 12, 2026. During investigation, digital devices belonging to Sapna Nijhawan were seized and she was questioned by the police.

The police have alleged that she did not cooperate with the investigation, following which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued.

The Delhi High Court later granted Nijhawan protection from coercive steps and referred the parties to mediation. The matter is next listed for December 9.

“Since the investigation is at an initial stage and further evidence needs to be collected, the police have sought permission to conduct a polygraph test, subject to the accused’s consent,” the source said.