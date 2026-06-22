Delhi: Cops stop man from jumping off ISBT Kashmere Gate building

What began as a routine PCR call on the afternoon of June 19 turned into a race against time at ISBT Kashmere Gate, where a 32-year-old man standing outside a fifth-floor window and threatening to jump was rescued due to the alertness and swift action of the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Kashmere Gate police station reporting that a man was attempting to take his own life. Within minutes, Head Constable Ajay and Constable Piyush from ISBT police post rushed to the spot. They found the man standing precariously on the outer edge of the building, with a fatal fall only a step away.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement that, after assessing the situation, HC Ajay and Piyush positioned themselves inside the room adjacent to the window and tactfully engaged the man in conversation to calm him and divert his attention from taking any extreme step.

Advertisement

The policemen also devised a rescue plan. With the assistance of Piyush, one end of a safety rope was securely fastened around HC Ajay’s waist, while the other end was anchored to a stable structure inside the building. Meanwhile, HC Ajay carefully crossed the window and moved towards the distressed man standing on the outer edge of the building.

At an opportune moment, HC Ajay managed to gain hold of the man and, with the active support of Piyush, safely brought him back inside the building. “Their timely intervention and coordinated efforts averted a potential tragedy and saved a precious human life,” Banthia said.

Advertisement

During inquiry, the rescued man was identified as Mohammad Kamran (32), a resident of Shuklaganj in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The police said he appeared to be emotionally distressed. His family members were immediately contacted and informed the police that he is married and has two children.

Earlier, Kamran worked at a bread-making factory in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. He came to Delhi about a year ago and had been working as a labourer in Mustafabad. According to his family, he had been under distress for the past few days.

After due verification, he was safely handed over to his father, Khalid Zuber, who arrived at ISBT police post to take him home.