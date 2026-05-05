Delhi cop’s swift action saves accident victim’s life

Prompt and decisive action by a Delhi Traffic Police officer helped save the life of a 40-year-old man who suffered critical injuries in a road accident at Burari Flyover, officials said on Monday.

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According to officials, Yashpal Bhati, Traffic Inspector posted in Narela under the Northern Range, was returning after completing his duty between 10:30 pm and 11 pm when he noticed a scooty rider lying unconscious on the road. The rider had reportedly crashed into a road divider and sustained severe head and facial injuries.

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Recognising the gravity of the situation, Inspector Bhati, along with his driver Constable Sahdev, immediately stopped his official vehicle and rushed the injured man to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines. The officers chose not to wait for an ambulance, prioritising urgent medical attention in view of the victim’s critical condition.

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Simultaneously, efforts were made to inform the victim’s family using his mobile phone. The injured person was identified as Vinod Chandra Pujari, a resident of West Vinod Nagar in Delhi. He was admitted to the Trauma Centre, where he received timely treatment.

According to a medical update issued on May 3 morning, Pujari’s condition has stabilised and he is now out of danger. Doctors attributed his survival to the swift medical intervention made possible by the police officers’ timely response.

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The victim’s family members expressed gratitude to the officers, commending their sensitivity and humanitarian approach.