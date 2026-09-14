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Home / Delhi / Delhi Cops take up 2K plaints despite BRICS arrangements

Delhi Cops take up 2K plaints despite BRICS arrangements

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police conducted its weekly “Thana Divas–Jansunwai” across all six police ranges while ensuring security arrangements for the BRICS summit.

During the Jansunwai sessions held on Saturday, a total of 2,333 complaints, grievances were taken up.

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Senior police officers, ranging from Joint Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, attended the proceedings at various police stations.

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Their direct participation enabled citizen interaction, effective monitoring of grievance redressal.

The ‘Thana Divas–Jansunwai’ initiative was launched in June 2026 pursuant to the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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The initiative provides residents a direct forum to raise their concerns and seek assistance from the police every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

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