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Home / Delhi / Delhi cops unearth fake insurance racket, nab 4

Delhi cops unearth fake insurance racket, nab 4

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:59 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have busted a fake insurance racket and arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of renewing a policy, officials said on Monday.

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The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Rawat (38), Rahul (28), Sonu (37) and Shivam, alias Monu (26). They targeted people, particularly senior citizens, by posing as insurance agents and convinced them to transfer money for policy renewals, the officials said.

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The case came to light after a complainant approached the police alleging that he received a call in which the caller told him that his insurance policy had expired and that a premium of Rs 4 lakh was required for its renewal, a police officer said.

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“Believing the claim to be genuine, the man transferred the amount into bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. He was later sent forged policy documents,” he said.

During the probe, the police analysed mobile phone records, digital footprints, financial transactions and money trails, which led to Rawat’s arrest from the Gandhi Nagar area in Delhi.

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Based on the leads provided by Rawat, the police arrested Rahul and Sonu, who allegedly arranged the mule bank accounts, and prepared forged insurance documents.

“Further interrogation led to the arrest of Shivam, who allegedly procured SIM cards used in the crime. The accused used mule SIM cards and bank accounts to conceal their identities and make the fraud appear legitimate,” the officer said.

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