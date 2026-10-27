Delhi: ‘Corruption, lack of checks to blame for recurring incidents’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of failing to prevent building collapses, claiming that seven major such incidents had occurred in the Capital in 2026, resulting in around two dozen deaths.

Yadav made the remarks while condoling the deaths of a father and son in a building collapse at Milan Garden in Harsh Vihar. He alleged that corruption, construction irregularities and a lack of checks had contributed to the recurring incidents, and questioned the government’s response to the tragedies.

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He accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet of failing to ensure construction safety and alleged that no adequate action had been taken against those responsible for the incidents.

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Yadav alleged that while the MCD had been sealing and demolishing illegal structures, it had failed to prioritise the safety of residents living in unsafe buildings. He said the government should take stricter action against those responsible for construction violations and ensure accountability for such incidents.