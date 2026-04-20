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Home / Delhi / Delhi court acquits all in 32-year-old forgery case

Delhi court acquits all in 32-year-old forgery case

Case over forgery of Rashtrapati Bhawan docs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:04 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court has acquitted all surviving accused in a 1986 case involving the alleged forgery of documents linked to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, holding that the prosecution’s case was based on conjecture and unsupported inferences.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari, in an order dated March 27, cleared Mohan Lal Jatia, Ashok Jatia and Ashok Jain of all charges, including criminal conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and forgery.

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Two other accused. Milap Chand Jagotra and Gurcharan Singh, both former officials in the President’s Secretariat, died during the pendency of the trial.

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The court noted significant lapses in the prosecution’s case, including the non-examination of key witnesses, failure to establish secondary evidence in accordance with legal standards and inconsistencies in the testimony of crucial witnesses.

These deficiencies, the court observed, created reasonable doubt, while the defence was able to substantially weaken the prosecution’s claims.

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The case originated in 1986 when Jatia challenged his detention in court, claiming that a representation had been submitted to the President of India but was not considered.

Questions over the authenticity of this claim led to allegations that official records at the President’s Secretariat had been tampered with to fabricate evidence. In 1994, the Supreme Court directed the filing of a criminal complaint and ordered an investigation by the CBI.

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