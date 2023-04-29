 Delhi court adjourns hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9 : The Tribune India

Delhi court adjourns hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9

The court was to pronounce its order on framing of charges against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Delhi court adjourns hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9

Aaftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. File



IANS

New Delhi, April 29

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9.

The court was to pronounce its order on framing of charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, after having reserved the order on framing charges on April 15, had posted it to April 29 for its pronouncement.

Moreover, the Delhi Police were also scheduled to file its reply to Vikas Walkar's (Shraddha's father) application seeking the release of his late daughter's remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had, during the last hearing, said the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Arguments on charges were also completed last time.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

Poonawala has been booked for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

A chargesheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

2
Trending

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

3
Punjab

3 held for preparing fake passports to help gangsters flee country: Punjab DGP

4
Nation

IAF pilots land plane on unlit runway at night in Sudan to rescue 121 Indians

5
Chandigarh

Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

6
Chandigarh Stamp Duty Rebate

Mohali registers 1,323 properties in a day

7
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

8
Nation

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, chorus of support for protesting wrestlers grows

9
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

10
Himachal

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

Top News

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted wrestlers' allegations: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Was speaking to media

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, expresses solidarity

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster

The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...

ED searches BYJU’s office, CEO Raveendran’s residence over FEMA violations; seizes ‘incriminating’ documents

ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents

Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

No Covid vaccine available with Chandigarh hospitals since February

Dera Bassi tragedy: Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

Chandigarh MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Excise policy case: Court extends former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s ED custody

Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Jalandhar byelection: Diaspora showing little enthusiasm

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Punjab: 'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

VB team ‘inspects’ Chahal’s properties

Patiala: VB team 'inspects' Bharat Inder Singh Chahal's properties

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare