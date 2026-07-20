Delhi: Court convicts illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, orders deportation

A Delhi court convicted an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant for unlawful stay and for fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents, and has directed that he be deported to Bangladesh after the completion of the legal formalities.

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According to the Delhi Police, the staff of the Pahar Ganj police station in Central District secured the conviction of Sabu, alias Shabu Sardar, in a case registered under Section 318(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act.On July 18, the Link Judicial Magistrate First Class, Central District, Tis Hazari Courts, convicted the accused and ordered his deportation to Bangladesh.

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The police said the case was detected on the basis of specific intelligence developed by the Special Staff, Central District, regarding Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi after assuming false Indian identities.

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Acting on the information, the police apprehended the accused from Paharganj.

During investigation, the police established that the accused had allegedly entered India illegally and fraudulently obtained an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account and other identity documents by concealing his true identity and nationality.

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The investigating team collected documentary, digital and technical evidence, including passport and immigration records, forged identity documents and other corroborative material, the police said.

The investigation also examined the alleged modus operandi used by the accused to secure genuine Indian identity documents on the basis of false credentials.

According to the police, the accused chose not to contest the prosecution case and voluntarily pleaded guilty before the court.

The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment for the period already undergone. It also directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to lodge the convict in a detention centre and complete the necessary formalities for his deportation to Bangladesh.