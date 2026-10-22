Delhi court convicts man of murdering wife in 2020

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted a man of murdering his wife by strangulation in 2020, holding that medical and other circumstantial evidence established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt despite key witnesses turning hostile during the trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal convicted Fazruddin, alias Nanwa, under Section 302 of the IPC in a case registered at the Neb Sarai police station.

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In an order dated October 13, the court said the circumstances proved by the prosecution formed a complete chain pointing to the accused’s guilt. The post-mortem report established that Shamina died of asphyxia due to ante-mortem strangulation.

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According to the prosecution, Fazruddin strangled his wife on February 4, 2020, at her sister’s house in Sangam Vihar, where the couple had been staying for about a week while Shamina underwent treatment for kidney stones.

The case initially rested on the statement of Mohammad Tahir, the deceased’s brother-in-law, who had told the police that he saw the accused sitting over Shamina and pressing her neck. However, Tahir denied making the statement during the trial. Shamina’s sister, brother, nephews and niece also retracted their earlier statements.

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The court relied on the medical evidence, with the doctor who conducted the post-mortem stating that the injuries on Shamina’s neck were suggestive of manual throttling. It also noted that the DNA profile obtained from the shirt seized from the accused matched the profile obtained from Shamina’s blood.