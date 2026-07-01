Delhi court defers taking note of AI summit protest case

A Delhi court on Monday deferred taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against leaders and workers of the Indian Youth Congress in connection with a protest during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

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The court was told that the sanction required under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was still awaited and would take time to obtain.

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The Delhi Police filed the chargesheet on April 27 after completing the investigation without the sanction. The case relates to a protest during the global AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam that led to the registration of an FIR in February 2026.

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Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta, after hearing submissions from Special Public Prosecutor Prashant Prakash and Investigation Officer Rohit Kumar, deferred cognisance.

The Special Public Prosecutor urged the court to take cognisance of the main charge sheet, saying the sanction order would be filed later through a supplementary chargesheet.

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When the court asked how long the sanction would take, the prosecutor said it would require at least two months.

The court directed the investigating officer to expedite the process and listed the matter for September 28.