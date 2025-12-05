DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi court extends gangster Anmol Bishnoi’s NIA custody by 7 days

Delhi court extends gangster Anmol Bishnoi’s NIA custody by 7 days

Special Judge Prashant Sharma orders the extension during a hearing conducted at the National Investigation Agency headquarters amid high security

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anmol Bishnoi. File photo
A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi by seven more days.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension during a hearing conducted at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) headquarters here amid high security.

The hearing was not conducted at the designated court in the Patiala House courts as the NIA cited a high security risk to Bishnoi because of threats given by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Sources said the agency sought the extension of Anmol's custody by seven more days on the grounds of conducting further probe, which the judge allowed.

Wanted in connection with the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the United States on November 18.

He was detained in the US in November last year.

After being produced before a special judge in the Patiala House courts on November 18, he was sent to the NIA's custody for 11 days.

On November 29, Anmol, the brother and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent for further custodial interrogation till December 5.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother.

