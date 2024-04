Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

PTI

New Delhi, April 23

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

