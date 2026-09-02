DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi court frames rape, murder, robbery charges against accused in IRS daughter’s case

Delhi court frames rape, murder, robbery charges against accused in IRS daughter’s case

Trial to begin on September 7

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A Delhi court has framed charges of rape, murder and robbery against a former domestic help accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at her residence in southeast Delhi, paving the way for the trial to begin this month.

Advertisement

Additional Sessions Judge Ankit Singla framed the charges against accused Rahul Meena and fixed September 7 for the commencement of prosecution evidence.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, Meena, who had previously worked as a domestic help for the victim’s family, entered their Kailash Hills residence on April 22 using a key allegedly hidden on the premises while her parents were away.

Advertisement

The prosecution alleged that he sexually assaulted the woman, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and fled with cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

The victim, an engineering graduate preparing for the UPSC examination, was found unconscious by her parents when they returned home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka on the day of the incident. During his initial appearance before a magistrate, he allegedly told the court that he had “made a mistake” and committed the crime for money.

The police later filed a 493-page chargesheet, alleging that Meena was familiar with the family’s routine and knew the victim would be alone at home after her parents left in the morning.

Investigators have alleged that the accused remained inside the house for around 40 minutes before fleeing towards the Palam railway station, where he allegedly discarded two mobile phones. The police also sought gait-pattern analysis to corroborate CCTV footage purportedly showing his movements near the crime scene.

The FIR registered at the Amar Colony police station invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rape, murder and robbery.

The prosecution has further alleged that Meena was involved in a separate sexual assault case in Rajasthan’s Alwar shortly before the Kailash Hills incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts