Delhi court frames rape, murder, robbery charges against accused in IRS daughter’s case

A Delhi court has framed charges of rape, murder and robbery against a former domestic help accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at her residence in southeast Delhi, paving the way for the trial to begin this month.

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Additional Sessions Judge Ankit Singla framed the charges against accused Rahul Meena and fixed September 7 for the commencement of prosecution evidence.

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According to the prosecution, Meena, who had previously worked as a domestic help for the victim’s family, entered their Kailash Hills residence on April 22 using a key allegedly hidden on the premises while her parents were away.

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The prosecution alleged that he sexually assaulted the woman, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and fled with cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

The victim, an engineering graduate preparing for the UPSC examination, was found unconscious by her parents when they returned home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was dead on arrival.

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Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka on the day of the incident. During his initial appearance before a magistrate, he allegedly told the court that he had “made a mistake” and committed the crime for money.

The police later filed a 493-page chargesheet, alleging that Meena was familiar with the family’s routine and knew the victim would be alone at home after her parents left in the morning.

Investigators have alleged that the accused remained inside the house for around 40 minutes before fleeing towards the Palam railway station, where he allegedly discarded two mobile phones. The police also sought gait-pattern analysis to corroborate CCTV footage purportedly showing his movements near the crime scene.

The FIR registered at the Amar Colony police station invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rape, murder and robbery.

The prosecution has further alleged that Meena was involved in a separate sexual assault case in Rajasthan’s Alwar shortly before the Kailash Hills incident.