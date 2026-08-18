Delhi court grants 4 weeks’ interim bail to ex-DGHS Vatsala Agarwal in Rs 600-crore medical scam

A day after a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of former DGHS official Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the court granted relief to Ranga’s co-accused, Dr Vatsala Agarwal, granting her four-week interim bail in connection with the alleged Rs 600-crore medical equipment procurement scam.

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Special Judge Vidya Prakash allowed interim bail subject to conditions, including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of a like amount.

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The court noted that, after examining the applicant’s medical reports in their entirety, the Medical Officer In-Charge of the Jail Dispensary opined that she complained of breathing difficulty and palpitations.

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She is suffering from hypertension, Type II diabetes mellitus, bronchial asthma, lower backache and right shoulder pain.

She is under regular follow-up by doctors posted at CJ-06 Dispensary, as well as visiting specialists from the Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology and Cardiology departments of Safdarjung Hospital.

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“In view of the above-noted facts and circumstances and considering the present medical condition of the applicant and without going into the merits of the case or seriousness of the allegations levelled against her, and purely on humanitarian grounds, this Court is of the opinion that the accused deserves to be granted interim bail on medical grounds,” the court noted.

“Accordingly, the accused, Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, is hereby admitted to interim bail on medical grounds for a period of four weeks from the date of her release, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount,” the order stated.

The court also laid down several conditions for the bail, including directing her to undergo medical examination and treatment at a hospital of her choice. Further, the court directed her not to leave the NCR region during the period of interim bail without its prior permission.

She was also directed to join the investigation, if required by the Investigating Officer, upon written notice during the period of interim bail.

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested her on June 27 in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.

According to the ACB, the case pertains to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurement worth several hundred crores of rupees by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), functioning under the DGHS.