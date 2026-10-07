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Home / Delhi / Delhi court grants bail to 17 held during anti-CEC stir

Delhi court grants bail to 17 held during anti-CEC stir

Seeks police report on ‘custodial torture’ allegations

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A court here has sought a report from the Delhi Police on allegations of “custodial torture” levelled by two protesters arrested on Monday, while granting bail to 17 people accused of unlawful assembly and obstructing public space, saying were young and had their careers ahead of them.

The court also emphasised that while any person has the right to protest peacefully, assaulting police officials on duty is a matter of serious concern and cannot be permitted under the garb of a peaceful protest.

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The order was passed on Monday night by duty judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar after the 17 were arrested while they were protesting outside the Parliament Street police station earlier in the day. They were demanding registration of an FIR against a police officer alleging that he had molested a woman journalist during a protest over the SIR row.

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The court noted that, according to the investigating officer, the accused had been arrested for being part of an unlawful assembly and obstructing a public space where prohibitory order were in force. The police also alleged that they manhandled police officials, including a woman police official, while they were being detained.

Meanwhile, two of the accused alleged that they were beaten after being detained at the police station. The court called for a report from the DCP, New Delhi, and directed that the CCTV footage of the Parliament Street police station be preserved. It also directed that necessary medical treatment be provided to the injured accused.

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