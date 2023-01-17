Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday had reserved the order on Bhardwaj's bail.

"He is admitted to bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj's role started after the commission of the offence.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's Day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.