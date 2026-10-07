Delhi court grants bail to right-wing influencer Bhardwaj

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in a case concerning the alleged assault of the father of a student activist during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler passed the order after earlier giving Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks and observing his conduct during the period.

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On September 15, the court granted Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks, saying his conduct would be taken into account while deciding his plea for regular bail.

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While granting the interim relief, the court imposed several conditions on Bhardwaj, including a direction not to post, publish or discuss the case, his defence or the complainant's family on social media or any other media platform.

He was also directed not to contact the complainant, his daughter or any witness and not to interfere with the evidence in the case.

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While granting the interim bail, the court had stressed that bail was an expression of the court's trust and "not a trophy to be displayed".

The court had also cautioned Bhardwaj against any public celebration following his release on bail.

The case relates to the alleged assault of the father of a student activist during the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.