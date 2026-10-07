Delhi court grants NOC to Jacqueline Fernandez for work visa renewal

A Delhi court has granted a no-objection certificate to actor Jacqueline Fernandez for renewing her work visa.

Earlier in June, a court framed charges against her, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money-laundering case.

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In an order dated October 6, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh noted that the actor is a Sri Lankan national residing in India since 2009 on an employment visa, which had expired.

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Noting Fernandez’s plea, the court said she is “actively engaged in the entertainment industry and has several professional commitments lined up in India” and that her presence is essential for effective participation in the ongoing trial proceedings in the present case.

It noted that the court had released her passport on February 20, 2025, for its re-issuance by the Sri Lankan Consulate.

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“It is further pleaded by the counsel for the accused or applicant that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) is not renewing the work visa without NOC from the court,” judge Singh noted.

“In view of the facts and circumstances of the present case, the NOC is given to applicant/accused Jacqueline Fernandez to apply for renewal of her visa with the authorities concerned as per law and the authority concerned shall consider the same independently as per law, rules, circular, bye-laws applicable,” the judge said, disposing of the application.