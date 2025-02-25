DT
Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP leader Amanatullan Khan     

Granting the reprieve, special judge Jitendra Singh directs Khan to join the investigation
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:04 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amanatullah Khan. File photo
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

Granting the reprieve, special judge Jitendra Singh directed Khan to join the investigation.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged that he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

Advertisement

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch tried to arrest one Shahbaz Khan.

