Delhi court grants three weeks’ interim bail to Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted three weeks’ interim bail to Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges.

The court said that Bhardwaj’s regular bail plea would be decided only after observing his conduct for three weeks.

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The sessions judge said, “Bail is an expression of the court’s trust, and it is not a trophy to be displayed.”

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Citing a news report, the judge said that public displays, such as a victory march after being granted bail in a heinous case, or a similar display virtually on social media, do not augur well for society or for law and order, and they erode the public’s confidence in the administration of justice.

“Weighing all the circumstances, the court takes into account that the applicant (Bhardwaj) has been in custody for a little over ten days, a period that should have afforded him time for reflection,” the judge said.

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He said that Bhardwaj’s custodial interrogation is complete and the alleged offences carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years.

The principal’s concern is the safety of the complainant and his minor daughter, which can be secured by appropriate conditions, the court said.

It said, “The duty to protect the victim and the duty under Article 21 (of the Constitution) to safeguard personal liberty are best reconciled by releasing the applicant on interim bail for three weeks on stringent conditions.”

“His conduct during that period will be observed and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light. Whatever is to be decided about the incident of June 23, 2026, must be decided in a court of law, on evidence, and not in public or on social media.”

The court released Bhardwaj on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of like amount, subject to several conditions.

It barred Bhardwaj from posting, publishing or discussing the case, his defence, or the complainant’s family on any social media or media platform; from contacting the complainant, his daughter or any witness; from tampering with evidence and from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

He must cooperate with the probe, share his address and phone details, and surrender on expiry of the interim bail, the court said.

The matter has been posted on October 6 for further proceedings.

The proceedings on Tuesday were held in camera.

Bhardwaj had been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on September 7.

He was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protested outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action followed outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had “cracked the skull” of the student activist’s father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of a judge the next day, who allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking a one-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

The next day, a magisterial court sent Bhardwaj to one day’s judicial custody.

The present court then extended Bhardwaj’s judicial custody till September 21.