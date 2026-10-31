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Home / Delhi / Delhi court issues fresh bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case

Delhi court issues fresh bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case

On October 17, the court had issued bailable warrants against Rathee after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve notice

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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YouTuber and activist Dhruv Rathee. Image credit/PTI File
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A Delhi court on Saturday issued fresh bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the fresh warrants against Rathee in a case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, who accused the YouTuber of defamation over a video uploaded on his channel. The detailed order is awaited.

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On October 17, the court had issued bailable warrants against Rathee after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve notice.

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The court had also issued fresh summons to Rathee at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

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The court had noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

The case pertains to a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video against him on his YouTube channel.

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