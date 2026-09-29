A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice on an appeal filed by four women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

The criminal appeal filed on September 25 also challenges the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar on the charge of criminal intimidation.

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Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued a notice to Singh, Tomar and the state, and posted the matter for further proceedings on October 9.

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On August 3, a magisterial court had acquitted former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence. The court also acquitted Tomar.

In their appeal, the wrestlers contended that the acquittal was legally unsustainable and based on a “manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation” of the evidence. They alleged that the trial court’s reasoning relied on conjectures and failed to apply settled legal principles.

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The plea claimed that a major portion of the magisterial court's judgment rested its reasoning on archaic and stereotypical assumptions about the expected behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, instead of a fair and evidence-based assessment after taking into account the victims' circumstances.