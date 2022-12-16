Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi, December 16
Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala on Friday moved an application in Delhi's Saket court seeking bail, which the court is likely to hear on Saturday.
Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession to killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested last month and is lodged in Tihar jail.
On December 9, he was produced before a court via video-conferencing and his judicial custody was extended by 14 days.
Some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Walkar, Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday.
