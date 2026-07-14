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Home / Delhi / Delhi court orders dignified disposal of remains in Red Fort blast case

Delhi court orders dignified disposal of remains in Red Fort blast case

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt permits NIA to dispose of the body parts of Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosives-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Monday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to dispose of the remains of those killed in the November 10, 2025, blast near the iconic Red Fort, directing that the process be carried out with full human dignity.

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Special Judge Pitambar Dutt also permitted the agency to dispose of the body parts of Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosives-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast.

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The NIA informed the court that all forensic evidence had been collected from the biological remains and that there was no purpose in retaining them, as they were decomposing over time.

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The agency had sought the court’s permission to dispose of the biological remains of those who died in the Red Fort blast case.

Allowing the plea, the court directed the probe agency to dispose of the remains with full human dignity and in accordance with the religious beliefs of the deceased. It also sought a compliance report from the NIA.

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Earlier, on May 14, six months after the Red Fort car explosion that killed 11 people and injured several others on November 10, 2025, the NIA filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in the case.

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Umar Un Nabi — who allegedly drove the explosives-laden car and is now deceased — have been linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been filed under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Charges against Pulwama-based Umar Un Nabi, a former Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, have been proposed to be abated

The high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device blast, which rocked the national capital on November 10, 2025, also caused extensive damage to property.

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