DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi court orders framing of charges in codeine syrup seizure case

Delhi court orders framing of charges in codeine syrup seizure case

During a raid on June 16, 2023, as many as 36,238 bottles of cough syrup were recovered at a shop in Azadpur

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:10 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against a man for the alleged illegal possession of over 4,300 kg of codeine-based cough syrup, saying the evidence raises grave suspicion against him.

Advertisement

Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh said a prima facie case is made out against the accused, Vipin Chawla, under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the special cell of Delhi Police conducted a raid on June 16, 2023, at a shop in Azadpur where 302 boxes containing a total of 36,238 bottles (100 ml each) of cough syrup were recovered.

Advertisement

It said the total weight of the seized psychotropic substance was approximately 4,312 kg, which far exceeded the "commercial quantity" limit of one kg for codeine prescribed by the government.

In its order dated July 30, the court trashed the accused's defence that he was merely a manager at a firm called 'M/s Surya Pharma' and that the stock was being returned to the supplier following a government ban on certain codeine combinations, and that the firm had valid licences.

Advertisement

The court said the premises where the drugs were stored were unlicensed and that the accused himself had provided the keys to open the shop during the raid.

It said while 48,818 bottles were originally supplied to the accused, only 36,238 were recovered, and the lack of sale records for the remaining 12,580 bottles suggests they may have been "illicitly disposed of in the market."

"The recovery is of a quantity far beyond the commercial quantity prescribed under the NDPS Act. This circumstance, by itself, is a strong incriminating factor at the stage of charge," the court said.

It said forensic reports indicated Chawla's signatures on questioned invoices, linking him to the procurement of the contraband.

"The prosecution has relied upon the alleged procurement chain, invoices, CDR connectivity, dealings with suppliers, absence of lawful records and storage at unauthorised premises," he said.

"These circumstances, taken together, prima facie raise grave suspicion regarding involvement of the accused in illegal procurement, storage and distribution of psychotropic substance," the court said.

It said defence pleas raised by the accused were unable to completely demolish the prosecution case at the stage of charge.

"Accordingly, prima facie charge is made out against accused Vipin Chawla for the offences punishable under Sections 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act," the court said.

According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Codeine and Chlorpheniramine Maleate, both found in the seized cough syrups, are banned psychotropic preparations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts