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Home / Delhi / Delhi court refuses to extend interim bail to former DGHS director

Delhi court refuses to extend interim bail to former DGHS director

Procurement scam: Vatsala was arrested by the ACB on June 27

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to extend the interim bail granted to former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Vatsala Aggarwal on medical grounds in connection with the procurement scam.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash said the medicines prescribed to Agarwal could also be made available to her in jail. The court directed her to surrender before the jail authorities after the completion of the four-week interim bail period granted on August 18.

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On August 18, the court had granted her interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

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The court noted that, after examining the applicant’s medical reports in their entirety, the medical officer in-charge of the jail dispensary opined that she complained of breathing difficulty and palpitations.

She is suffering from hypertension, Type-II diabetes mellitus, bronchial asthma, lower backache and right shoulder pain.

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She is under regular follow-up by doctors posted at the CJ-06 dispensary, as well as visiting specialists from the endocrinology, ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology departments of Safdarjung Hospital.

The Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested her on June 27 in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.

According to the ACB, the case pertains to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurement worth several hundred crores of rupees by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), functioning under the DGHS.

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