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Home / Delhi / Delhi court reserves order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea for Sept 3

Delhi court reserves order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea for Sept 3

Former minister arrested in alleged Delhi Jal Board scam; three others also in judicial custody

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing on his bail application in the Delhi Jal Board alleged scam case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Video grab/PTI
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A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of former minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain for September 3.

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Jain, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government, had sought bail in the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam.

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Last Wednesday, Jain, former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

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According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender.

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It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.

Jain was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in May 2022.

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